Comerica Bank Sells 15,388 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,388 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $8,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,635,311,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,949,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,420 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,078,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923,126 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,000,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 486.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 859,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,855,000 after purchasing an additional 712,900 shares during the period. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AZN opened at $54.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.33 billion, a PE ratio of 91.59, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. AstraZeneca plc has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $54.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.92 and its 200 day moving average is $47.67.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 5.94%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. Argus raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, FIG Partners initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

