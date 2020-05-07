Comerica Bank Sells 6,248 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,248 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,327,285,000 after buying an additional 1,064,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,445,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $716,569,000 after acquiring an additional 232,813 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,748,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,047,000 after acquiring an additional 134,915 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $506,457,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,429,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,050,000 after buying an additional 101,713 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSX. Morgan Stanley raised Phillips 66 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.93.

PSX opened at $71.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.11. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.92 and its 200-day moving average is $90.99.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $323,850. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

