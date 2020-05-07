Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.08.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Comerica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Comerica from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Comerica from $70.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Comerica from $52.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

Get Comerica alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comerica stock traded up $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $32.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,028,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,352. Comerica has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.68.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.41). Comerica had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comerica will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.