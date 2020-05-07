Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Nomura

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Nomura in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

COMM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Commscope from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Commscope from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Commscope from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their price target on Commscope from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,541,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,625. Commscope has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average is $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 31.35% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Commscope will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Frank B. Wyatt II purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Commscope by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,645 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Commscope by 2.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,641,277 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,324,000 after purchasing an additional 303,348 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Commscope by 29.3% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 500,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after purchasing an additional 113,400 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Commscope by 29.3% in the second quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. now owns 800,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,828,000 after purchasing an additional 181,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Commscope in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,140,000.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

