Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Constellation Brands earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Constellation Brands’ ranking:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Hanson restated a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.64.

NYSE STZ traded down $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $164.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,465. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of -915.96, a PEG ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.85.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total value of $406,390.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $1,696,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,672,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,701 shares of company stock worth $11,148,182 in the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

