Contrasting Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) and Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) and Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Edison International and Companhia Paranaense de Energia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edison International 10.15% 11.33% 2.64% Companhia Paranaense de Energia 12.26% 10.29% 4.84%

Volatility and Risk

Edison International has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.1% of Edison International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Edison International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Edison International and Companhia Paranaense de Energia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edison International 0 5 7 0 2.58 Companhia Paranaense de Energia 0 1 3 0 2.75

Edison International currently has a consensus price target of $71.42, indicating a potential upside of 30.97%. Given Edison International’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Edison International is more favorable than Companhia Paranaense de Energia.

Dividends

Edison International pays an annual dividend of $2.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Companhia Paranaense de Energia pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Edison International pays out 54.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Companhia Paranaense de Energia pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Edison International has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years. Companhia Paranaense de Energia is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Edison International and Companhia Paranaense de Energia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edison International $12.35 billion 1.61 $1.41 billion $4.70 11.60 Companhia Paranaense de Energia $3.95 billion 0.64 $504.25 million $1.60 5.81

Edison International has higher revenue and earnings than Companhia Paranaense de Energia. Companhia Paranaense de Energia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Edison International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Edison International beats Companhia Paranaense de Energia on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks. Its transmission facilities consist of lines ranging from 33 kV to 500 kV and substations; and distribution system comprises approximately 53,000 line miles of overhead lines, 38,000 line miles of underground lines, and 800 substations located in California. The company serves approximately 5 million customers. Edison International was founded in 1886 and is based in Rosemead, California.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 394 municipalities in the State of Paraná and in the municipality of Porto União in the State of Santa Catarina. The company also provides telecommunication services to corporate clients, including supermarkets, universities, banks, Internet service providers, and television networks, as well as to retail clients; and broadband Internet access to public elementary and middle schools. In addition, it supplies piped gas to 39,377 customers, including thermoelectric plants, cogeneration plants, gas stations, other businesses, and residences through a gas distribution network covering 812 kilometers in the State of Paraná. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

