Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,806 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Corecivic worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Corecivic by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,264,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,495,000 after purchasing an additional 217,468 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Corecivic by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,928,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,901,000 after purchasing an additional 620,202 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corecivic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corecivic by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,186,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,627,000 after purchasing an additional 23,363 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC grew its position in shares of Corecivic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 1,177,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Corecivic alerts:

Corecivic stock opened at $11.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.24. Corecivic Inc has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $497.81 million during the quarter. Corecivic had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 13.68%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.18%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CXW. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Corecivic in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Corecivic in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corecivic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Corecivic Profile

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Corecivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corecivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.