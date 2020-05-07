Couchain (COU) Hits Market Cap of $8,042.16

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 7th. One Couchain token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Couchain has traded up 95.9% against the U.S. dollar. Couchain has a market capitalization of $8,042.16 and $449.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00042463 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.17 or 0.03440182 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00054786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00031922 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001599 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010094 BTC.

Couchain Profile

COU is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 23,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,200,000,000 tokens. Couchain’s official website is couchain.io. Couchain’s official message board is medium.com/@Couchain. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain.

Couchain Token Trading

Couchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Couchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Couchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

