Credit Suisse Group Increases Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target to $15.00

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.97% from the stock’s current price.

AQUA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

AQUA stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.62. The company had a trading volume of 606,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,697. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.93. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $25.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 2.21.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $29,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 731,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 46,271 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.