Credit Suisse Group Increases Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target to $9.50

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet cut Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Gates Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.28.

GTES traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.15. 261,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.84. Gates Industrial has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $14.90.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $710.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.28 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $703,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ivo Jurek acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $66,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,148.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 345,400 shares of company stock worth $3,060,438 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTES. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,131,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,328,000 after buying an additional 467,512 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 15.1% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 647,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 84,893 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $568,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after buying an additional 59,617 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,005,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,801,000 after buying an additional 39,832 shares during the period.

Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

