Credit Suisse Group Trims Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Target Price to $78.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.65.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

NYSE ED traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $74.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,339,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,551. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.23. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 10.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,918,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,070,614,000 after purchasing an additional 326,946 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 22,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.