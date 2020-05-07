Credit Suisse Group Trims Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Target Price to $4.00

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $4.75 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 111.64% from the stock’s previous close.

ELVT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elevate Credit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

NYSE ELVT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.89. The company had a trading volume of 696,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,474. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $81.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 3.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46. Elevate Credit has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $177.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.29 million. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 22.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elevate Credit will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elevate Credit news, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 63,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $280,356.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Scgf Iii Management Llc sold 56,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $55,559.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 997,175 shares of company stock worth $2,265,501. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Elevate Credit by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 12,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

