Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,364 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.7% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 386,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $60,875,000 after buying an additional 12,683 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $5,192,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Microsoft by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 60,683 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 12,734 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 47,666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,185,040 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $186,892,000 after purchasing an additional 44,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.19.

MSFT opened at $182.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The firm has a market cap of $1,384.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

