Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,195 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.3% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Barclays raised their target price on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Apple from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

Apple stock opened at $300.63 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $264.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1,289.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

