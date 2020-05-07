Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Price Target Raised to $1.75

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $1.50 to $1.75 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPG. Tudor Pickering cut Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James cut Crescent Point Energy to a “sell” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.35. 17,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.04 million. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 31.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,360,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,003,000 after purchasing an additional 602,814 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,593,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,019,000 after acquiring an additional 130,199 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,361,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $212,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558,402 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,042,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,168,000 after acquiring an additional 234,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 161,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 90,900 shares during the last quarter. 38.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

