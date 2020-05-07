Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Given New C$1.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential downside of 2.78% from the stock’s previous close.

CPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering lowered Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.64.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE CPG traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.80. 4,325,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,939,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.75 and a twelve month high of C$6.30. The company has a market cap of $781.03 million and a PE ratio of -0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.00.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$729.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$752.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.