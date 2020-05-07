Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) PT Raised to C$2.25

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price increased by analysts at TD Securities from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CPG. Canaccord Genuity cut Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James set a C$1.25 target price on Crescent Point Energy and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$1.00 target price on Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.64.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, reaching C$1.80. 4,325,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,939,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.77, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.00. The firm has a market cap of $781.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.75 and a 1-year high of C$6.30.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$729.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$752.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

