CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Given “Buy” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CCI. New Street Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.36.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $155.00. The company had a trading volume of 362,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.88 and its 200-day moving average is $145.95. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $168.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $769,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,430.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.7% in the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.7% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

