CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Scotiabank

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Scotiabank from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 71.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

OTCMKTS:CTRRF remained flat at $$8.76 on Thursday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $12.85.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totalling approximately 28 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

