Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. King Wealth increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth now owns 3,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on WM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Benchmark raised shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.46.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $8,481,390.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,778,975.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total transaction of $66,156.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,044.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,416 shares of company stock worth $17,185,208 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WM opened at $96.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.04. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The company has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.