Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 577,473 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,515 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 1.1% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $31,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $55.64 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.