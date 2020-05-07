Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $2.82 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,081 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after buying an additional 61,079 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 207,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $1,569,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $54.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.69. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.53.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

