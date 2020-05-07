Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $69.71 Million Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,671 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.4% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $69,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 25.5% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 12,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 62,957 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the first quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 472.3% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 6.1% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 53,325 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,463,849. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $178.78 on Thursday. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.85.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

