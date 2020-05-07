Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in Celanese by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,093,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $873,399,000 after purchasing an additional 575,989 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Celanese by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,031,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,308,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,772,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 801,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,831,000 after purchasing an additional 291,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Celanese from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $77.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.80 and a 200 day moving average of $105.36. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.70 and a fifty-two week high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

