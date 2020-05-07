Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,128,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $59.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

In related news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

