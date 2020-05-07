CX Institutional Sells 7,147 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

CX Institutional lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,147 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 28,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.82.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.