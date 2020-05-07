DA Davidson Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BCB Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $19.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.85 million. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 8.75%.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BCBP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

BCBP stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.23. 77,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,259. The company has a market cap of $168.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.66. BCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $14.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCBP. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in BCB Bancorp by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 46,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 32,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Brogan purchased 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.78 per share, with a total value of $40,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,747.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 10,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,072 in the last ninety days. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

