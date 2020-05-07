DA Davidson Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) – DA Davidson lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cohu in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $1.13 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.23. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $142.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on COHU. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Cohu from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Cohu from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.29.

COHU traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $14.80. The company had a trading volume of 350,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,249. The stock has a market cap of $638.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.95. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average is $18.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Cohu’s payout ratio is -114.29%.

In other Cohu news, Director Robert L. Ciardella sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $114,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,131.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 15,810 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $346,871.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,253.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cohu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cohu by 23.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

