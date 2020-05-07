DA Davidson Comments on Ichor Holdings Ltd’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ichor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.43. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.19 million. Ichor had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ichor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ichor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.44.

Shares of ICHR traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,826. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $510.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 2.60. Ichor has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $39.83.

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 11,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $412,661.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Ichor by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Ichor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Ichor by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

