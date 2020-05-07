DA Davidson Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK)

County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for County Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.60. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.15 million. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 9.79%.

ICBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered County Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of County Bancorp from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Hovde Group raised County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

Shares of ICBK stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.69. 17,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,730. The company has a market cap of $136.74 million, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. County Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $27.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.96.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in County Bancorp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 155,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of County Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in County Bancorp by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 41,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in County Bancorp by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 17,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. 27.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $302,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,906 shares in the company, valued at $9,035,512.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacob Eisen purchased 1,500 shares of County Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,529 shares in the company, valued at $208,960.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.