Daniel G. Welch Sells 15,000 Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Director Daniel G. Welch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.79, for a total value of $2,471,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,329,808.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Seattle Genetics stock traded down $1.38 on Thursday, reaching $163.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,306,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,433. The company has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.04 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.65. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.90 and a twelve month high of $168.10.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $234.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. Seattle Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,262,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,086,651,000 after acquiring an additional 378,511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,273,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,388 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,292,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,154,000 after acquiring an additional 123,424 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,511,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,729,000 after acquiring an additional 812,103 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,866,000 after acquiring an additional 123,710 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Seattle Genetics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seattle Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.