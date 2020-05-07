Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,346,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 942,118 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.77% of Darden Restaurants worth $182,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $691,842,000 after acquiring an additional 32,745 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 40,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins acquired 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $74,997.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,169. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Burrowes acquired 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,136. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 37,178 shares of company stock worth $2,174,913. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DRI traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.53. 2,304,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.20. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

DRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Darden Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.03.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

