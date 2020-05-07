Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CRO Dan Fougere Sells 100,000 Shares

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CRO Dan Fougere sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $4,709,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dan Fougere also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Thursday, May 7th, Dan Fougere sold 21,486 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $1,074,729.72.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Dan Fougere sold 47,068 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $2,119,472.04.

On Monday, April 27th, Dan Fougere sold 100,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $4,313,000.00.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Dan Fougere sold 37,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $1,495,170.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Dan Fougere sold 270,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $8,669,700.00.

Shares of Datadog stock traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,849,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,950. Datadog has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $50.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average of $39.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion and a PE ratio of -330.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.22 million. Equities analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Datadog from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Datadog from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. IA Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $154,018,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1,496.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,490,000 after buying an additional 1,302,336 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 633.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 975,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,110,000 after buying an additional 842,859 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 388.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 975,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,108,000 after buying an additional 776,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 275.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 978,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,203,000 after buying an additional 717,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.