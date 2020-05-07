Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CRO Dan Fougere Sells 21,486 Shares

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CRO Dan Fougere sold 21,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $1,074,729.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,752,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dan Fougere also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 5th, Dan Fougere sold 100,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $4,709,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Dan Fougere sold 47,068 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $2,119,472.04.

On Monday, April 27th, Dan Fougere sold 100,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $4,313,000.00.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Dan Fougere sold 37,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $1,495,170.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Dan Fougere sold 270,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $8,669,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $3.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,849,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,950. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Datadog has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $50.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion and a PE ratio of -330.73.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.22 million. Research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Mizuho started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Datadog from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Datadog from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Datadog from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Datadog by 37.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 38.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 25.5% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 18.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

