Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 595,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 98,594 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of Delta Air Lines worth $16,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $116,385,000. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $946,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 86.6% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 79,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 30,339 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,600,000. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.47.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,697. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 2,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.67 per share, for a total transaction of $107,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,203.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,008,017 shares of company stock worth $46,108,962 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.14. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -6.77 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery.

