Denarius 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,273.00 (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Denarius has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $2,273.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Denarius has traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Denarius coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00002260 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, Cryptohub and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius Profile

Denarius is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,326,382 coins. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin. The official website for Denarius is denarius.io.

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

