Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €16.35 ($19.01).

A number of research firms have recently commented on DTE. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock traded down €0.08 ($0.09) on Thursday, reaching €13.29 ($15.45). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,649,611 shares. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($21.08). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €12.25 and a 200-day moving average price of €14.34.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

