DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Kevin R. Sayer Sells 6,000 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.63, for a total transaction of $2,067,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kevin R. Sayer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 7th, Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.81, for a total transaction of $1,576,860.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Kevin R. Sayer sold 20,374 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total transaction of $5,395,442.68.

On Monday, March 9th, Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.02, for a total transaction of $1,614,120.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.39, for a total transaction of $1,454,340.00.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $366.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 230.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.74. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.63 and a twelve month high of $381.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $279.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.65.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.34 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 26.44%. DexCom’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $330.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,758 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in shares of DexCom by 345.4% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 302,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $66,059,000 after purchasing an additional 32,377 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

