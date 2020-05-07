Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Diageo accounts for 2.7% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saybrook Capital NC raised its stake in Diageo by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 53,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 8.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Diageo by 52.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 33.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 26.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 267,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,993,000 after buying an additional 55,347 shares during the last quarter. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DEO traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $137.14. 652,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $89.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.60. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $176.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.17.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DEO shares. Investec cut Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

