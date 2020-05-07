DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,710 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth about $2,814,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

DLR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.43.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total transaction of $317,723.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,623 shares in the company, valued at $317,723.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,984 shares of company stock valued at $15,304,582 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.03. 1,654,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,228,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.10. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $158.36.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.