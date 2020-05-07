Dixie Group (DXYN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th.

Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Dixie Group had a net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $90.14 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ DXYN traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.78. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $2.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 million, a PE ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23.

Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications primarily in the United States. It offers residential carpets and custom rugs, specialty carpets and rugs, residential tufted broadloom and rugs, and broadloom and modular carpet tiles.

