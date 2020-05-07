Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. William Blair also issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $351.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

DLB stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.82. 320,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,168. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.82. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $73.20. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 658.1% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 545.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,401 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 60,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $4,406,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $355,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,858 shares of company stock valued at $7,452,723. Corporate insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.