Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Declares $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

Dover has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 64 years. Dover has a payout ratio of 40.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dover to earn $5.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

DOV stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.07. The company had a trading volume of 581,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. Dover has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $120.26. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.67.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. Dover had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dover news, Director Eric A. Spiegel acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.00 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,682 shares in the company, valued at $448,878. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $578,736.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,633,977.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dover from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

