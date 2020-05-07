Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$11.50

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price target dropped by analysts at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.07% from the company’s current price.

DIR.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$14.75 in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of TSE DIR.UN traded down C$0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.74. 446,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,198. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 7.32. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52-week low of C$6.89 and a 52-week high of C$14.31.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

