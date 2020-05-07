DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DSDVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DSV AS/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DSV AS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSV AS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of DSDVY stock traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $50.50. 74,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,358. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.20. DSV AS/ADR has a twelve month low of $32.03 and a twelve month high of $58.25.

About DSV AS/ADR

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.

