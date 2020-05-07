Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 165.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,332,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,352,000 after buying an additional 3,325,943 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,280,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,214,620,000 after buying an additional 2,961,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,854,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,139,000 after buying an additional 2,103,077 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,174,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,385 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 16,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,882 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

DUK opened at $80.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.42. The stock has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

