Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,618,862,000 after acquiring an additional 398,849 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 171,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,682,000 after acquiring an additional 71,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $80.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,426,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,892. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,882. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

