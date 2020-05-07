DURECT (DRRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect DURECT to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 69.61% and a negative return on equity of 100.24%. On average, analysts expect DURECT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DRRX traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.16. 594,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,040. The firm has a market cap of $399.64 million, a P/E ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DURECT has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on DURECT in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.02.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

