DXP Enterprises (DXPE) to Release Earnings on Friday

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect DXP Enterprises to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.49). DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $295.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.30 million. On average, analysts expect DXP Enterprises to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ DXPE traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $14.18. 4,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,088. DXP Enterprises has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.04. The stock has a market cap of $250.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 2.77.

A number of brokerages have commented on DXPE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of DXP Enterprises from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Sidoti cut their price target on shares of DXP Enterprises from $37.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXP Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

