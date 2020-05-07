Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,740,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 55,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,135,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 259,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $393.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.82. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

